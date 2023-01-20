Free shipping on orders $35+
Brian Castleforte
Brian Castleforte is an artist and graphic designer who has created cutting-edge graphics for Nike, Sony, Warner Brothers, MTV, and others. He is also the creator of nicepapertoys.com, the first and only papertoy social network. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two (real) puppies.
Papertoy Glowbots
Origami meets amazing creatures in a book of paper craft fun!Papertoy Glowbots introduces 46 robots that have the added cool factor of lighting up, whether…
Papertoy Monsters
A breakthrough paper-folding book for kids—paper airplanes meet Origami meets Pokemon. Papertoys, the Internet phenomenon that’s hot among graphic designers and illustrators around the world,…