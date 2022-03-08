Brian A. Wong is a Chinese American entrepreneur and investor. He was the first American and only the 52nd employee to join Alibaba Group, where he worked alongside Jack Ma for 16 years. While there, he founded the Alibaba Global Initiatives (AGI) and was the founder and Executive Director of the Alibaba Global Leadership Academy. Wong remains an advisor to the AGI team and regularly teaches courses on China’s digital economy and the Tao of Alibaba management principles. Wong is also Founder and Chairman of Shanghai-based RADII, a digital media company.

Wong earned his bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College, a master’s certificate from the Johns Hopkins University (SAIS)–Nanjing University Center for U.S. and China Studies, and an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He is a China Aspen Fellow and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. He is based in Shanghai.