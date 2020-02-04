Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brennan Spiegel
Brennan Spiegel is director of health-services research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he directs the Center for Outcomes Research and Education, which maintains one of the largest and most widely cited therapeutic virtual reality programs in the world. Spiegel is also professor of medicine and public health at UCLA. He lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
VRx
A leading doctor unveils the groundbreaking potential of virtual medicineBrennan Spiegel has spent years studying the medical power of the mind, and in VRx he…