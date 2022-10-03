Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
Brendan Ballou
Brendan Ballou, a special counsel at the Department of Justice, was part of the original team that brought suit in U.S. v. Google and leads the Department’s work on private equity and interlocking directorates. Previously, he served in private practice, and before that, in the National Security Division of the Justice Department, where he advised the White House on counterterrorism and other policies. He graduated from Columbia University and Stanford Law School.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Plunder
How the scourge of private equity is transforming the American economy – increasing poverty, inequality, and economic decline – how the government is helping them…