Brandon Presser

Brandon Presser has co-authored over 50 travel books, from destination guides to glossy reference titles. He cut his teeth at Lonely Planet during the golden age of analog adventure, sourcing savvy hotel stays, top-notch eats, and unmissable experiences from the backwaters of Borneo to the back alleys of Tokyo. Now, he focuses much of his creative attention on feature writing for a variety of top-tier publications, including Businessweek, Departures, Condé Nast Traveler and The Daily Beast. His reporting has taken him all over the world, venturing to over 120 countries. Instead of checkmark travel, however, Presser prefers to marinate in the destinations he visits.