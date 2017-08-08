Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Brad Gray is the teaching pastor at Central Wesleyan Church in Holland, Michigan. He has traveled extensively to the biblical lands of Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and Greece, and currently leads biblical study trips to Israel and Turkey. Brad has a BA in business management from Cornerstone University (Grand Rapids, MI), an MDiv from Western Theological Seminary (Holland, MI), and did additional graduate work at Jerusalem University College (Jerusalem, Israel). Brad and his wife, Shallon, live with their children in Holland, Michigan. To learn more about Brad and his ministry, please visit http://www.WalkingTheText.com.
