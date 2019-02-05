Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Booker T. Jones
Booker T. Jones is an American multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer and arranger. Best known as the frontman of the band Booker T. & the M.G.’s, he has worked with countless award-winning artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, and has earned a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement. Along with the band, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Jones continues to record and tour international, both as a solo artist and as head of the “Booker T’s Stax Revue.”Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Time Is Tight
The long-awaited memoir of Booker T. Jones, leader of the famed Stax Records house band, architect of the Memphis soul sound, and one of the…