Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones is an American multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, record producer and arranger. Best known as the frontman of the band Booker T. & the M.G.’s, he has worked with countless award-winning artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, and has earned a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement. Along with the band, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. Jones continues to record and tour international, both as a solo artist and as head of the “Booker T’s Stax Revue.”