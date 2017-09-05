Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian is a theological and political writer with a national following. She is the weekend editor at the Week and a foreign policy fellow at Defense Priorities, and her work has appeared at Time Magazine, CNN, Politico, USA Today, Relevant Magazine, the Hill, and the American Conservative, among other outlets.Read More
By the Author
A Flexible Faith
BONNIE KRISTIAN shows that a vibrant diversity within Christian orthodoxy-which is simply to say a range of different ways to faithfully follow Jesus-is a strength…