Bonnie J. Rough

Bonnie J. Rough is the author of Beyond Birds and Bees: Bringing Home a New Message to Our Kids About Sex, Love, and EqualityThe Girls, Alone, selected by Amazon as one of the Best Kindle Singles of 2015; and the memoir Carrier: Untangling the Danger in My DNA, winner of a Minnesota Book Award. An acclaimed essayist and memoirist with an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from the University of Iowa, Rough’s essays have appeared in numerous publications. She lives in Seattle.

