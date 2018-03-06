Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bonnie J. Rough
Bonnie J. Rough is the author of Beyond Birds and Bees: Bringing Home a New Message to Our Kids About Sex, Love, and Equality; The Girls, Alone, selected by Amazon as one of the Best Kindle Singles of 2015; and the memoir Carrier: Untangling the Danger in My DNA, winner of a Minnesota Book Award. An acclaimed essayist and memoirist with an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from the University of Iowa, Rough’s essays have appeared in numerous publications. She lives in Seattle.
By the Author
Beyond Birds and Bees
A provocative inquiry into how we teach our children about bodies, sex, relationships and equality--with revelatory, practical takeaways from the author's research and eye-opening observations…