



An experienced illustrator and Disney animator, TODD BRIGHT has worked on iconic films such as The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch. Todd resides in Orlando, Florida, with his wife and son.

BONNIE CLARK loves books that make her laugh, cry, or think for a long time. She enjoys writing for children because she believes that childhood is the most important time in a person’s life–the time that shapes who we become as adults. When she isn’t writing, Bonnie does yoga, reads books, raises three adorable kids, and drinks lots of coffee. Bonnie lives in Canton, Georgia, with her husband, their children, and two French bulldogs.