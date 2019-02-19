Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bobby Schuller

Bobby Schuller, born in 1981, is an American Christian pastor, writer, and televangelist. He is the grandson of Robert H. Schuller, founder of the Crystal Cathedral. Bobby now hosts the Hour of Power television program and is senior pastor of Shepherd’s Grove church in Garden Grove, California, the congregation formerly known as the Crystal Cathedral. Schuller is president of the St. Patrick Project, a social services outreach in Orange County.
