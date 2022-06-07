Bob Thompson
Bob Thompson is the author of the acclaimed Born on a Mountaintop, an on-the-road exploration of the real and legendary Davy Crockett. As a longtime feature writer for The Washington Post and the editor of its Sunday magazine, he was known for his pieces on the intersection of American history and myth.Read More
By the Author
Revolutionary Roads
In the ride-along tradition of Sarah Vowell, Tony Horwitz and Bill Bryson, REVOLUTIONARY ROADS revisits the pivotal figures and key turning points of the American…