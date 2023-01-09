Free shipping on orders $35+
Bob Sloan
Bob Sloan is a professional chef, teacher, and author who runs his own catering business. He lives in New York City with his wife and two sons, both of whom love to cook.
By the Author
Dad's Own Cookbook
It's time to become the new hero of the kitchen. Or at least put aside your fear of frying (not to mention sautéing, roasting, or…