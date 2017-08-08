Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Billy Coffey
Billy and his wife, Joanne, live with their two children in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. A product of his small-town locale, Billy counts as assets his rural authenticity, unwavering sense of purpose, and insatiable curiosity–all of which tend to make his front porch a comfortably crowded place.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Paper Angels
Andy Sommerville seems no different than others in his rural Virginia community, but what sets him apart is that his best friend is an angel.…
Snow Day
In this debut novel, Peter is a simple man who lives by a simple truth--a person gains strength by leaning on his constants. To him,…