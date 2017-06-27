Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bill Paul
Bill Paul was for many years a reporter with The Wall Street Journal. A graduate of Princeton, he is a member of the Alumni Schools Committee there that interviews prospective students.
By the Author
Getting In
With the crisp pacing of a suspense novelist, veteran reporter Bill Paul follows five high-school honor students and the dean of admission at Princeton through…