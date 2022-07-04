Bill Janovitz is the author of The Rolling Stones Exile on Main St. (Bloomsbury 33 1/3, 2005) and Rocks Off: 50 Tracks That Tell the Story of the Rolling Stone (St. Martin’s, 2014). He is a founding member of the international touring and recording band Buffalo Tom, formed in 1986 in Massachusetts. His most recent work has appeared in the Cambridge Companion series, Cambridge University Press; the Observer; Esquire.com; Rock and Roll Globe; and Post Road. He lives with his family outside of Boston.