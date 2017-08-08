Bill Gaither

Ken Abraham is a New York Times best-selling author. Fifteen books on which Ken has collaborated have appeared on the New York Times bestsellers lists, with three of Ken’s works reaching the number one position. Ken wrote the New York Times bestseller, WALK TO BEAUTIFUL, with country music artist Jimmy Wayne, a former foster child who walked 1,700 miles across America to raise awareness about foster kids. Ken’s most recent New York Times bestsellers include NO DREAM IS TOO HIGH, with Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin; and MORE THAN RIVALS, a gripping story of racial conflict and reconciliation, based on actual events. At present, Ken has more than twelve million books in print.