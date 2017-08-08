Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bill and Pam Farrel
Bill and Pam Farrel have appeared on the CBA bestseller lists numerous times. Bill is a pastor at Shadow Mountain Community Church with David Jeremiah in Southern California, and Pam runs their Masterful Living speaking organization. They have been endorsed by Stormie Omartian, Steve Arterburn, Jill Savage, Jill Briscoe, David and Claudia Arp, Fern Nichols, and Nancy Sebastian Meyer. The Farrels have appeared on countless radio and television programs and are among the most sought-after speaking couples in the country. You can visit their Web site at http://www.farrelcommunications.com.Read More
By the Author
