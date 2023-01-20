Free shipping on orders $35+
Betsy Brevitz
Betsy Brevitz, D.V.M., had a ten-year career as a magazine writer and editor before becoming a veterinarian. A 1998 graduate of the highly regarded Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, she now lives and practices in northern New Jersey. This book originated with her “Ask the Vet” column for the acclaimed website Urbanhound.com.
By the Author
The Complete Healthy Dog Handbook
The Complete Healthy Dog Handbook is a superb, reassuring, and comprehensive work. "Dr. Spock for dogs."—Elle magazine wrote of its first edition, originally published as…