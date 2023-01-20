Free shipping on orders $35+

Betsy Brevitz

Betsy Brevitz, D.V.M., had a ten-year career as a magazine writer and editor before becoming a veterinarian. A 1998 graduate of the highly regarded Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine, she now lives and practices in northern New Jersey. This book originated with her “Ask the Vet” column for the acclaimed website Urbanhound.com.
