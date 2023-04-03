Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
Bethonie Butler
Bethonie Butler has covered television and pop culture for the features section of the Washington Post since 2015. She joined the Post in 2010 as a member of the audience engagement team, following stints at NBC, EW.com, and the Providence Journal. She lives in Maryland with her family.
Black TV
With iconic imagery and engrossing text, Black TV is the first book of its kind to celebrate the groundbreaking, influential, and often under-appreciated shows centered on…