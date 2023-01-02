Use BESTBOOKS22 for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.

Bethany Jacobs

Bethany Jacobs is a former college instructor of writing and science fiction, who made the leap to education technology and now teaches tech heads how to write. She lives in Buffalo, New York with her wife and her dog and her books. These Burning Stars is her debut novel.
