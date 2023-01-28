Beth Bader has been a photojournalist, writer, and shark wrangler. As much activist as cook, she is, most of all, a mom determined to make the world a better place for her child, one meal at a time. She is a food blogger and contributes to the websites EatLocalChallenge and EatDrinkBetter .

Ali Benjamin is the co-author of The Cleaner Plate Club and the author of the YA novel The Thing About Jellyfish. Benjamin has worked for big companies, grassroots non-profits, and the Peace Corps. Still, one of her greatest achievements so far is seeing her children dive into a bowl of kale.