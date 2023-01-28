Free shipping on orders $35+
Beth Bader
Beth Bader has been a photojournalist, writer, and shark wrangler. As much activist as cook, she is, most of all, a mom determined to make the world a better place for her child, one meal at a time. She is a food blogger and contributes to the websites EatLocalChallenge and EatDrinkBetter.
Ali Benjamin is the co-author of The Cleaner Plate Club and the author of the YA novel The Thing About Jellyfish. Benjamin has worked for big companies, grassroots non-profits, and the Peace Corps. Still, one of her greatest achievements so far is seeing her children dive into a bowl of kale.
The Cleaner Plate Club
If you’ve ever had to grapple with picky eaters who won’t touch anything but chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese, Beth Bader and Ali Benjamin…