Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Benoît Clerc
Author and composer Benoît Clerc has been a professional musician for over fifteen years. In addition to composing music for film and television, in 2018 Benoit formed his own production company, Tivoli Songs.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Queen All the Songs
The newest addition to the bestselling All the Songs series, Queen: All the Songs details the unique recording history of the mega-bestselling and hugely influential…