Bennie G. Adkins

Bennie G. Adkins is a highly decorated retired US Army Command Sergeant Major and recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in March 1966 during the Vietnam War. He deployed to Vietnam for three tours. Upon retiring from the service he ran his own accounting business. He and his wife live in Opelika, Alabama.



Katie Lamar Jackson is a writer, editor, and photographer with more than thirty years of experience as a journalist, author, communicator, public relations expert, and marketing specialist. Jackson lives in Opelika, Alabama.