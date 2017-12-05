Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bennie G. Adkins
Bennie G. Adkins is a highly decorated retired US Army Command Sergeant Major and recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in March 1966 during the Vietnam War. He deployed to Vietnam for three tours. Upon retiring from the service he ran his own accounting business. He and his wife live in Opelika, Alabama.Read More
Katie Lamar Jackson is a writer, editor, and photographer with more than thirty years of experience as a journalist, author, communicator, public relations expert, and marketing specialist. Jackson lives in Opelika, Alabama.
By the Author
A Tiger among Us
Foreword by Chuck Hagel, former Secretary of Defense and Senator from NebraskaAdaptable. Cunning. Ferocious. Fearless. The Indochinese tiger is just one of the formidable predators…