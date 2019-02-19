Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Benjamin R. Hanby
Benjamin Russell Hanby was born in Ohio in 1833. “Up on the Housetop” was one of more than eighty songs he composed. It has been recorded by many artists over the years, such as Gene Autry and Kimberley Locke.
Janet Samuel doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t creating art. Today she is a full-time illustrator. When not working, she enjoys long walks with her daughter, Alice, and their little dog, Tilly.
By the Author
Up on the Housetop
A whimsical pairing of lively and colorful illustrations with the lyrics to this classic Christmas song.