Benjamin Quarles
Benjamin Quarles (1904-1996) was a noted author, editor, and historian and the first African American to be published in what later became the Journal of American History. Africana hails him as a key figure in the emergence of African-American history as an academic discipline.Read More
By the Author
Allies For Freedom & Blacks On John Brown
John Brown is an endlessly fascinating historical figure. Here are two classic studies by a pioneer in African American studies, one about the place of…
Lincoln And The Negro
First published in 1962, Lincoln and the Negro was the first book to examine in detail how Lincoln faced the problem of the status of…
Black Abolitionists
While much is known about the white men and women who were involved in the anti-slavery movement, the black abolitionists have been largely ignored. This…
The Negro In The Civil War
"The Civil War was a revolution in many ways," writes Benjamin Quarles in this renowned work. "But on one point there is common agreement: without…