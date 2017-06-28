Ben Sidran
Ben Sidran is a performing and recording musician, producer, composer, host of radio and television music programs, music historian, and writer.
By the Author
Talking Jazz
"As you read, light bulbs switch on: that's what was going when she recorded that; now I can see where he got that sound."--LA Weekly43…
Black Talk
Black Music—whether it be jazz, blues, r&b, gospel, or soul—has always expressed, consciously or not, its African "oral" heritage, reflecting the conditions of a minority…