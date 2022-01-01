Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Ben Ansell
Ben Ansell is Professor of Comparative Democratic Institutions at Nuffield College, University of Oxford. Born in California, he grew up in the UK before returning to the US for his postgraduate studies in political science at UC Berkeley, followed by a PhD at Harvard. He taught for several years at the University of Minnesota, becoming a full Professor at Oxford in 2013 at the age of thirty-five. He was made Fellow of the British Academy in 2018. His work has been widely covered in the media, including The New York Times, The Economist, The Times, BBC Radio, .and the World Bank's Economic Development Report.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Why Politics Fails
A rising star on why the political system fails to deliver things we all want--democracy, equality, solidarity, security and prosperity--and what can be done to…