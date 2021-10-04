Baynard Woods
Baynard Woods is a journalist who’s work has appeared in The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, and many other publications. He is coauthor, with Brandon Soderberg, of I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad.Read More
By the Author
Inheritance
Growing up in South Carolina, Baynard Woods loved country music, NASCAR, barbecue, and the confederacy—or the myth of it that had been passed down to…