Barry Silesky
Barry Silesky is the author of Ferlinghetti: The Artist in His Time, a biography of poet and writer Lawrence Ferlinghetti, as well as two collections of poems and a book of "short shorts," One Thing That Can Save Us. Editor of the literary journal ACM (Another Chicago Magazine), he teaches at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
By the Author
John Gardner
For a decade--from 1973 to 1982--John Gardner was one of America's most famous writers and certainly its most flamboyantly opinionated. His 1973 novel, The Sunlight…