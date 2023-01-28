Free shipping on orders $35+

Barry Silesky

Barry Silesky is the author of Ferlinghetti: The Artist in His Time, a biography of poet and writer Lawrence Ferlinghetti, as well as two collections of poems and a book of "short shorts," One Thing That Can Save Us. Editor of the literary journal ACM (Another Chicago Magazine), he teaches at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
