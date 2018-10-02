Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Barbara Tversky
Barbara Tversky is an emerita professor of psychology at Stanford University and a professor of psychology at Teachers College at Columbia University. She is also the President of the Association for Psychological Science. Tversky has published over 200 scholarly articles about memory, spatial thinking, design, and creativity, and regularly speaks about embodied cognition at interdisciplinary conferences and workshops around the world. She lives in New York.Read More
By the Author
Mind in Motion
An eminent psychologist offers a major new theory of human cognition: movement, not language, is the foundation of thought When we try to think about…