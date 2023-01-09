Pat Wingert was an award-winning journalist for Newsweek for more than 20 years, with a focus on health and medicine.



Barbara Kantrowitz is a former Newsweek senior editor and award-winning writer who has written extensively on health and women's issues. Together, they wrote Newsweek.com's popular "Her Body" column on women's health and have coauthored dozens of cover stories. Their work has earned them an Endocrine Society's Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism.