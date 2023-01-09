Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Barbara Kantrowitz
Pat Wingert was an award-winning journalist for Newsweek for more than 20 years, with a focus on health and medicine.
Barbara Kantrowitz is a former Newsweek senior editor and award-winning writer who has written extensively on health and women's issues. Together, they wrote Newsweek.com's popular "Her Body" column on women's health and have coauthored dozens of cover stories. Their work has earned them an Endocrine Society's Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism.
Barbara Kantrowitz is a former Newsweek senior editor and award-winning writer who has written extensively on health and women's issues. Together, they wrote Newsweek.com's popular "Her Body" column on women's health and have coauthored dozens of cover stories. Their work has earned them an Endocrine Society's Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Menopause Book
"Very readable, comprehensive, up-to-date... an excellent guide." - Isaac Schiff, MD, Harvard Medical School Deeply optimistic, reassuring, and essential, the book the North American Menopause…