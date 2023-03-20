Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Barbara Hall
In addition to Judging Amy and Joan of Arcadia, Barbara Hall has written for the television series Northern Exposure, I’ll Fly Away, Moonlighting, and Hill Street Blues, among others. She is also the author of eight previous novels, five of them for young adults. She lives in Los Angeles.
