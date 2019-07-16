Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush was First Lady from 1989 to 1993, wife to President George H.W. Bush and mother to President George W. Bush. She was a champion of literacy and established The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989. She wrote four books: C. Fred’s Story, Millie’s Book, Barbara Bush: A Memoir, and Reflections: Life After the White House.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use