Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush was First Lady from 1989 to 1993, wife to President George H.W. Bush and mother to President George W. Bush. She was a champion of literacy and established The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 1989. She wrote four books: C. Fred’s Story, Millie’s Book, Barbara Bush: A Memoir, and Reflections: Life After the White House.
