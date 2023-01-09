Free shipping on orders $35+

B. A. Shapiro

B. A. Shapiro is the author of the award-winning New York Times bestseller The Art Forger, as well as The Muralist, and The Collector’s Apprentice. She has taught sociology at Tufts University and creative writing at Northeastern University and lives in Boston with her husband, Dan.

This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
