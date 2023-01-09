Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
B. A. Shapiro
This author is represented by the Hachette Speakers Bureau.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Metropolis
The New York Times bestselling author of The Art Forger delivers a spellbinding and moving novel about what we hang on to, what we might…
Buy the Book
The Collector's Apprentice
Don't miss B. A. Shapiro's new novel, Metropolis, available now! "A clever and complex tale of art fraud, theft, scandal, murder, and revenge.” —Publishers WeeklyIn this surprising,…
Buy the Book
The Muralist
Don't miss B. A. Shapiro's new novel, Metropolis, available now! “Vibrant and suspenseful . . . Like The Art Forger, this new story takes us…
Buy the Book
The Art Forger
Don't miss B. A. Shapiro's new novel, Metropolis, available now! “[A] highly entertaining literary thriller about fine art and foolish choices.” —Parade “[A] nimble mystery.” —The…