Author Author

By the Author
Rich Dad Advisors: Loopholes of Real Estate
Loopholes of Real Estate is for the first time as well as seasoned investors. It reveals the legal and tax strategies used by the rich…
Rich Dad Advisors: Tax-Free Wealth
Tax-Free Wealth is about tax planning concepts and how to use tax laws to your benefit. Tom explains how the tax laws work and how…
The Wedding
"Jews and Irish Catholics did not often marry each other in the 1970s. Lynn and I did. A few mishaps, an AWOL rabbi, a long…
Secular Sabotage
This assault is not happening from accident or whim. It is happening because disaffected liberals have deliberately set out to upend our Judeo-Christian traditions. Indeed,…
Arthur's Baby
Arthur isn't sure he is happy about the new baby in the family, but when his sister asks for his help in handling the baby,…
My Name Is Will
"Utterly delicious, original, witty, hilarious and brilliant. Shakespeare In Love on magic mushrooms. The Bard has never been this much fun."-Christopher Buckley, author of Boomsday…
Move On, Move Up
A woman who has experienced both tragedy and triumph, Paula White shares hope through this audiobook with those facing life's trials. Paula opens her heart…
How Tracy Austin Broke My Heart (A Story from Consider the Lobster)
The View from Mrs. Thompson's (A Story from Consider the Lobster)
Big Red Son (A Story from Consider the Lobster)
A story from Consider the Lobster. Do lobsters feel pain? Did Franz Kafka have a funny bone? What is John Updike's deal, anyway? And what…
Arthur's First Sleepover (A Story from Arthur's Audio Favorites, Volume 1)
Arthur's Pet Business (A Story from Arthur's Audio Favorites, Volume 1)
Arthur's adventures are now available on audio. This special collection includes:ARTHUR'S FIRST SLEEPOVER: What could top a sleepover in the backyard with Buster and the…
Things I've Learned From Women Who've Dumped Me
The Emmy award-winning former executive producer of The Daily Show and The Colbert Report has assembled a stellar line-up of men who have one thing…
You're All That!
Paula White's story is one of tragedy and triumph, poverty and prosperity. Raised in the small town of Tupelo, Mississippi, she lost her father to…
Yiddish with George and Laura
What do George and Laura Bush have in common with Dick and Jane? Well, both hail from prototypical WASP families. And, perhaps more to the…
Just Plain Folks
By returning to the cotton fields, tobacco barns, & humble dwellings of her ancestral home in the rural South, this author learned firsthand what is…
The Other Woman
Paula Barbieri reveals how O. J. Simpson treated women, including his abusive relationship with her. After the murders she turned to religion and became a…
Clearing for the Millenium
Like so many other spiritual seekers, Albert Gaulden was on a quest to find God, when, in meditation, a voice spoke to him. This entity,…
Leslie Sansone's Eat Smart, Walk Strong
A bestselling fitness guru turns her expertise and experience to teaching her fans how to develop the healthy eating habits that have worked for her.…
The Protein Power Life Plan
Following the extraordinary success of Protein Power, "The Protein Power Lifeplan" reveals how this evolutionary-based, protein-rich diet can be used to treat major health problems,…
Dot.Bomb
J. David Kuo had a ringside seat at one of the biggest busts of the Internet age. Value America (NASDAQ: VUSA) was supposed to revolutionize…
Generally Speaking
Claudia J. Kennedy retired as the Army's first female three-star general and the highest-ranking woman ever in that branch, overseeing 45,000 soldiers worldwide. During her…
Between the Lines
One of baseball's preeminent pitchers, Orel Hershiser shares stories from his remarkable career to illustrate the nine values that have guided his personal and professional…
Digital Aboriginal
The Aborigine's view of the world suggests that all things are interconnected. Every relationship in turn influences every other relationship. Along these same lines, this…
Buster's Diaries
Buster, a half-German Shepherd mutt, was adopted by Roy Hattersley in December 1995. He began to dictate his diaries soon after his arrival.Buster became England's…
Power Talk
Show up on time, work hard, do well, and rise up the corporate ladder? Maybe. Oral communication is the most crucial ingredient in advancement on…
Down 42nd Street
From the Revolutionary War era to the shanty towns of the 19th century to the glory, deterioration, and "Disneyfication" of the street in the 20th…
The F Word
Take it from a man whose family background includes brawls, visits from "aliens," star-billing on FBI wanted posters, and, oh yes, an altercation with the…
Hidden Treasures
In a country of junk-filled attics, yard sales, and flea markets frequented by millions of Antiques Roadshow viewers hoping to uncover a grungy chest of…
Nice Girls Don't Get...
Frankel is a recognized expert in the fields of workplace behavior and female empowerment, and the president of Corporate Coaching International. She shows that half…
The Red Hat Society (TM)
Covering marriage, children, grandparents, careers, retirement, and more, this is the official book of The Red Hat Society, a craze that is sweeping the nation.