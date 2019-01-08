Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Austin Moorhead
An avid gamer, Austin Moorhead has worked as a consultant and investor. Young Guns is his first book. He lives in Los Angeles.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Young Guns
The fascinating story of the quest to build the world's first professional gaming league and the global race of the most gifted players to take…