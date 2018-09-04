Audrey Monke

Audrey Monke has worked with thousands of parents and campers as owner and directed Gold Arrow Camp in Lakeshore, California since 1989. Known by her camp name “Sunshine” Audrey is a speaker and writer about positive parenting techniques, sharing her insights on raising optimistic children. She is a former president of the Western Association of Independent Camps, as well as a regular contributor to Camping Magazine and the American Camp Association’s Camp Parents blog. Audrey and her husband, Steve, have five children. Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D. is a pediatric and adolescent psychotherapist, parenting consultant, and the director of parenting education and development for the Mindsight Institute. A frequent lecturer to parents, educators, and professionals, she lives near Los Angeles with her husband and three children.