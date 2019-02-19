Asher Reich

Asher Reich is a freelance writer who specializes in content for the Jewish reader. He studied Judaic theology and law at the Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem, Israel. He is a frequent contributor to Quora, an online community for sharing information and insight. He lives in Portland, Oregon, where he enjoys playing guitar and piano, reading math textbooks and indulging in armchair philosophy.



Marty Foodim is a graduate of Cornell College where he received a Bachelors in International Relations and Religion and was awarded the American Bible Society Prize for intensive coursework in Biblical Hebrew, Judaism, and Chrisitanity. He has also studied at Ohr Somayach Yeshiva in Jerusalem.