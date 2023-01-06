Craighton Berman is a designer, illustrator, and inventor based in Chicago. He is the founder and creative director of Manual, a brand that makes designed objects for food and drink, as well as an adjunct professor at University of Illinois at Chicago. He has design work in the permanent collection of the Art Institute of Chicago, he was the first designer ever to use Kickstarter to launch a product, he taught a drawing workshop to Disney Imagineering, and his drawings are featured in a YouTube video with over 6 million views.

Asha Dornfest is the blogger behind ParentHacks.com. Parent Hacks was named one of Real Simple's three choices for "best parenting and family blog," a Daily Beast "Beast Best" award winner, and a three-time recipient of Babble's "#1 Most Useful" Top Mom Blog honor. Asha's work has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Parents magazine, the Huffington Post and elsewhere. She is also the co-author ofand the co-host of the Edit Your Life podcast, and she travels the country as a speaker and advocate. Asha lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband and two children.