Arthur Taylor has drummed with Coleman Hawkins, Bud Powell, Sonny Rollins, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, and dozens of others. He has been called “one of the great drummers to come out of the fertile Harlem bebop scene” (New York Times) and “one of the best bandleaders living or dead” (Village Voice). His band, Taylor’s Wailers, has recorded several albums, and is based in New York City.