Arthur Goldschmidt

Arthur Goldschmidt Jr. is professor emeritus of Middle East history at Penn State University. He is the author of Modern Egypt: The Formation of a Nation-State, and the recipient of the Amoco Foundation Award for Outstanding Teaching and the 2000 Middle East Studies Association Mentoring Award.



Ibrahim Al-Marashi is Associate Professor of Middle East History at California State University, San Marcos. He is the co-author of Iraq’s Armed Forces: An Analytical History and The Modern History of Iraq, 4th edition.

