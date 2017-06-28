Arthur E. Barbeau
Arthur E. Barbeau is professor of history and anthropology at West Liberty State College. Florette Henri‘s books include The Unknown Soldiers, Black America 1900-1920 and, for young adults, Bitter Victory: Black Soldiers in World War I.
By the Author
The Unknown Soldiers
During World War I 370,000 African Americans labored, fought, and died to make the world safe for a democracy that refused them equal citizenship at…