Arnold Shaw
Arnold Shaw, winner of three ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards, and author of such books as Honkers and Shouters, The Dictionary of Pop/Rock, Black Popular Music in America, and Fifty-Second Street, and biographies of Sinatra and Belafonte, is Director of the Popular Music Research Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
By the Author
52nd Street
Back in the thirties and forties, when New York City was the capital of the jazz world-you could hail a cab, ask the driver to…