Arnold Grummer spent 15 years on the faculty and staff of the Institute of Paper Chemistry, an international graduate school and research center in sciences basic to paper, and was a curator of its Dard Hunter Paper Museum. Since then, he has written four paper craft books, made numerous television appearances, toured the United States and Canada as an independent lecturer, and founded a company to market papermaking kits and supplies. He lives in Wisconsin.

