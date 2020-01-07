Arden Myrin

Arden Myrin is an actress, writer, stand-up comedian, and podcast host. She can currently be seen on Netflix’s hit show Insatiable as Regina Sinclair and as William H. Macy’s crackhead girlfriend Dollface Dolores on the Showtime hit series Shameless. She has appeared on Chelsea Lately, Grey’s Anatomy, 2 Broke Girls, Inside Amy Schumer, Fresh Off the Boat, Key and Peele, Orange is the New Black, Conan, Howard Stern, and RuPaul’s Drag Race, among others. In the podcast world, Arden is the host of the popular comedy podcast Will You Accept This Rose? about the Bachelor/ Bachelorette franchise that has featured Silicon Valley’s Thomas Middleditch, Orange is the New Black‘s Lauren Lapkus, Debby Ryan, Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster, John Ross Bowie, Lance Bass, and many others.