April White
April White is a senior writer and editor at Atlas Obscura. She previously worked as an editor at Smithsonian Magazine. She holds a master’s degree in history and has told surprising tales from the archives for publications including the Washington Post, The Atavist Magazine and JSTOR Daily, where she wrote a regular column on the history of food. April has also authored and coauthored eight cookbooks and several other books on food and drink. She lives in Washington, DC.
By the Author
The Divorce Colony
From a historian and senior writer and editor at Atlas Obscura, a fascinating account of the daring nineteenth-century women who moved to South Dakota to divorce…