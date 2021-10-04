April White is a senior writer and editor at Atlas Obscura. She previously worked as an editor at Smithsonian Magazine. She holds a master’s degree in history and has told surprising tales from the archives for publications including the Washington Post, The Atavist Magazine and JSTOR Daily, where she wrote a regular column on the history of food. April has also authored and coauthored eight cookbooks and several other books on food and drink. She lives in Washington, DC.