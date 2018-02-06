Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Antonia Malchik

Antonia Malchik is the managing editor of STIR Journal and a regular contributor to Full Grown People. Her essays and articles have appeared in Aeon, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe, the Atlantic, BuzzFeed Ideas, and many others. Formerly, she worked as a journalist in Austria and Australia. She lives in Northwest Montana with her family.

