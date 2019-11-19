Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ansel Adams Publishing Rights Trust
In a career that spanned over six decades, Ansel Adams was at once America’s foremost landscape photographer and one of its most ardent environmentalists. A master photographer, teacher and naturalist, the profound impact of his work continues to expand as each generation discovers the magnificent, luminous beauty of his art.Read More
Mary Street Alinder was Executive Assistant to Ansel Adams from 1979 to 1989 and worked with Ansel Adams on many of his books during that time. She is co-editor of Ansel Adams: Letters and Images (NYGS, 1988
