Annie Lobert
Annie Lobert is a survivor of more than a decade of sex trafficking—working as an exotic dancer and a highclass escort prostituted in Hawaii, Minneapolis, and Las Vegas. She is an internationally recognized expert and advocate of ministry to men and women in the commercial sex industry from her personal experience. She and her husband, Oz Foxx, lead guitarist for the rock band Stryper, live in Las Vegas, Nevada.
